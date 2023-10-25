WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli air strike kills, injures Syrian regime soldiers in Daraa
Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli air strikes on Gaza following the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli air strike kills, injures Syrian regime soldiers in Daraa
Israel has occupied the Syrian area of the Golan Heights since 1967. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
October 25, 2023

Eight Syrian regime soldiers have been killed and seven others injured when an Israeli air strike targeted a military position near the southwestern Syrian city of Daraa, according to local media.

In a statement to the regime media, a military source revealed that Israel launched an aerial attack from the direction of the Golan Heights before dawn on Wednesday, striking several military positions in the Daraa countryside.

The source further said that the attack caused material losses in military infrastructure and mortar launching sites.

Israel has occupied the Syrian area of the Golan Heights since 1967.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas into Israeli territory on October 7.

RelatedQ&A: To end Israel-Palestine conflict, 'anti-genocide consensus' urgently needed
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote