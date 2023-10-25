Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that EU lawmakers had proposed action against his country because of its support to Palestine, according to state-run Bernama News.

"There were European MPs who proposed this (action) against Malaysia," Anwar said on Wednesday, suggesting his personal safety may be at risk.

His comments came after he said at a pro-Palestine rally late on Tuesday night that he "received multiple threats from Western countries over his criticisms of the Israeli government following the start of the war in Gaza."

"It is not a problem; let us not be deterred. We have work to do. God willing, we will continue with our work," Anwar told reporters in Cyberjaya in Selangor province.

However, Police Chief Razarudin Husain said the force "will not compromise" on Anwar’s security.

"The security of the prime minister is our top priority," Husain said, adding that it will be tightened.

Razarudin, however, had said threats "may be related to economic measures."

US government condemned

Amid Anwar’s hardened support for Palestine, his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad, 98, slammed the US on Wednesday for its support of Israel.