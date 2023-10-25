Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said his government will continue to work to develop relations with Türkiye and the continuation of political dialogue.

“We have demonstrated the highest level of relations between the two countries in modern history,” Vucic wrote on social media on Wednesday after meeting Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler.

Vucic emphasised that Guler's visit to Belgrade has extreme importance, saying: “The visit will prove and additional contribution to the very important role that Serbia and Türkiye play in maintaining peace and stability throughout the Balkans.”

Guler's visit to the Serbian capital came after Türkiye took command of NATO's peacekeeping mission (KFOR) in Kosovo earlier this month. At least 450 Turkish troops are participating in KFOR.

Vucic said Serbia is determined to continue the European Union’s dialogue process with Pristina for a normalisation of relations.

“I pointed out that at this moment it is primarily necessary to ensure the safety of the Serbian people in Kosovo,” said Vucic.

Related Türkiye, Kosovo to strengthen defence cooperation: Kosovar president

Stability in the region

Guler later met his Serbian counterpart, Milos Vucevic, who said in a statement that Guler's visit came at the right moment taking into account everything that is happening in the Western Balkans region.

Our conversation's dominant topic was the security issue in the region, says Vucevic, adding, "We are encouraged by the assurances we received from Mr Guler regarding the security of the Serbian community in Kosovo”.