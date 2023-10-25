The Turkish Armenian Patriarchate has expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its efforts to bring peace and tranquillity to the Middle East.

"We support their (Türkiye's) endeavours to help people live together in peace, praying for the success and prosperity of these efforts," the Patriarchate said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Patriarchate noted that recent days have witnessed the occurrence of tragic events that have brought sorrow and grief to people in the Middle East.

The statement added that it is a well-known and undeniable fact in the international arena that the immunity of civilian settlements is guaranteed by international treaties and legal principles.

"In this context, it is impossible to accept the violation of the right to life of innocent civilians, regardless of the reasons, by targeting residential areas, places of worship, schools, hospitals, and nursing homes during times of war and conflict," it said.

"We reject and condemn such practices that bring pain and tears to humanity, which cannot be justified or defended."

