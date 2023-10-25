WORLD
Altun: Israeli strike that killed family of Al Jazeera's Gaza reporter 'alarming'
Another disturbing assault on press freedom unveils Israel's ongoing tactics.
Altun called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to exchange prisoners, stressing on allowing international humanitarian aid into Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2023

Türkiye has condemned the Israeli strikes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza and their families following the killing of an Al Jazeera reporter's family members.

"We are shocked by yet another incident against news professionals, where the house of an Al Jazeera reporter, Wael Al Dahdouh, was destroyed by an Israeli strike." Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a post on social media platform X late Wednesday.

Altun expressed condolences and deepest sympathies to Dahdouh.

He added, "We find it difficult to believe that this was random as Israel has been trying to stop the truth coming out from Gaza. These kinds of attacks amount to employing terror tactics against journalists to silence them."

Indiscriminate attacks

While pursuing intimidation and terror tactics against civilians, some Israeli officials dare criticise Türkiye about a principled stance on Gaza, according to Altun, who also said, "We will not be lectured by anyone about what constitutes terrorism. We have been fighting terror groups like PKK and Daesh for a long time. Nothing justifies intentional and systematic targeting of civilians."

Altun highlighted that the whole world has seen not only the October 7 attack against Israeli cities but also Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Gaza that killed more than 6,000 civilians so far. He said besieging millions of civilians with no humanitarian aid allowed is inhumane and barbaric.

PR campaigns cannot cover up Israeli brutality

He advised the Israeli government to come to its senses about the crimes they have been committing on a daily basis and the need to come to terms with the fact that the source of the conflict is the ongoing occupation.

"It is no longer possible for Israel to shape the international public opinion while the whole world is witnessing the massacres and horrors in Gaza. PR campaigns cannot cover up the brutality of killing civilians with no regard to international law," the communications director emphasised.

Calling for immediate ceasefire

Altun also asserted that attacking President Erdogan is of no use to Israel and that the president has always called for de-escalation and peace in times of conflict and never shied away from calling out those who see themselves justified in targeting innocent civilians based on flimsy excuses.

Altun also called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to exchange prisoners, stressing on allowing international humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He concluded, "The international community must discourage Israel from its current approach and press for a final resolution of the conflict through the two-state solution."

SOURCE:TRT World
