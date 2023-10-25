Hundreds of Palestinian journalists have had to flee south from Gaza City and work in fear for their lives in appalling conditions as Israeli air raids pound the territory.

Tents in a hospital courtyard have become their newsroom by day and dormitory at night.

Some work for local media outlets and others for international news organisations. But all suffer the same ordeal as they try to do their jobs amid the violence and suffering caused by the Israeli war on Gaza.

Israeli air and artillery bombing since October 7 has left more than 6,500 Palestinians dead, including some 2,700 children following raids by across the besieged enclave into Israel which says 1,400 people died in the attacks.

Since the war erupted, the Palestinian journalists' union says that more than 22 of its members have been killed in the territory.

Media representatives in the Palestinian territory used to work from offices in Gaza City.

But intense Israeli bombardments, which destroyed many buildings, forced news organisations to send their teams towards the south, even as Israeli strikes hit targets across the entire territory.

Working from tents

Several hundred journalists now find themselves under canvas at the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

When they are not out reporting, they use the tents to work in by day and to sleep in at night, if the sound of bombing allows.

The hospital teems with women and men in flak jackets stamped "Press", helmets on their heads because of frequent deadly blasts nearby.

Communications problems

According to Türkiye's TRT World correspondent Nizar Saadawi, 36, there are "communications problems caused by raids which targeted the network".

"Staying in touch with our colleagues, our families and our sources is becoming difficult," he said.

"When it started I slept on my flak jacket in the car park between vehicles, but a couple of days ago we managed to get a mattress and set up a kind of tent with a tarpaulin," Saadawi said.

Sleeping in cars

The Nasser hospital also currently houses an estimated more than 30,000 Palestinians displaced by the war.

Hygienic conditions are basic, but at least the hospital generators mean the journalists can charge phones, laptops, cameras and other equipment that enables them to keep doing their job.

Water supplies are often cut, and with no showers washing becomes very basic.

Inside the tents, some sleep on mattresses, others on the ground, covering themselves with whatever they can.