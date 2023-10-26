Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova has approved a new three-party coalition government on Wednesday led by Robert Fico.

Fico's leftist Smer party won elections in September promising to end military aid to Ukraine and immigration and defend Slovakian sovereignty.

It marked the third time he took over as prime minister.

''We will be a constructive government. You will see a sovereign Slovak foreign policy,'' Fico said at the ceremony.

Fico is the chairman of the Smer party, which is part of the three-party coalition government that includes the Hlas party and Slovak National Party.

He is often dubbed a ''pro-Russian populist'' for criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But for most, he is just protecting the interests of Slovakia and its people.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic were the first to congratulate Fico over the victory.