WORLD
2 MIN READ
Slovakia forms coalition government with pro-Russian party
Robert Fico takes over as prime minister for third time
Slovakia forms coalition government with pro-Russian party
It marked the third time he took over as prime minister [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2023

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova has approved a new three-party coalition government on Wednesday led by Robert Fico.

Fico's leftist Smer party won elections in September promising to end military aid to Ukraine and immigration and defend Slovakian sovereignty.

It marked the third time he took over as prime minister.

''We will be a constructive government. You will see a sovereign Slovak foreign policy,'' Fico said at the ceremony.

Fico is the chairman of the Smer party, which is part of the three-party coalition government that includes the Hlas party and Slovak National Party.

He is often dubbed a ''pro-Russian populist'' for criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But for most, he is just protecting the interests of Slovakia and its people.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic were the first to congratulate Fico over the victory.

RECOMMENDED

Orban, Vucic and Fico share stances on many issues, including a disdain for a neoliberal agenda and the Ukrainian crisis.

Serbia refuses to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia.

Fico also opposes Western sanctions on Moscow and wants the European Union to force peace talks.

Last week, Caputova refused to approve a new government because of Rudolf Huliak's candidacy as the country's next environment minister, saying his credentials did not qualify him for the job as he was once a climate crisis denier.

Huliak, a pro-Russian member of parliament, was replaced by Tomas Taraba, another far-right politician and former member of the People's Party Our Slovakia.

Fico was forced to resign in 2018 after huge popular protests broke out following the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancée.

He led the government between 2006 and 2010 and again from 2012 to 2018.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February