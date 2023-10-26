A Palestinian journalist and her child were killed in the early hours of Thursday when Israeli jets bombed her house in Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli fighter jets fired multiple missiles at a residence in the Al Zawaida area in the central Gaza which resulted in the death of journalist Duaa Sharaf and her child.

This raised the total number of journalists killed in Gaza to 24.

In a Telegram post, Voice of Al Aqsa Radio confirmed the tragic demise of journalist Duaa Sharaf, a program presenter for the station, due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted her family's home.

The conflict in Gaza began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack on October 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.