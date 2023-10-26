Thursday, October 26, 2023

Russia is executing soldiers who don't follow orders in its bloody new offensive in eastern Ukraine, while suffering "significant" losses of armour and personnel, the White House said.

"We have information that the Russian military has been actually executing soldiers who are refusing to follow orders," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

"We also have information that Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire," he added. "It's reprehensible."

Kirby did not give further details when asked about the alleged executions or how the United States had obtained the information

1801 GMT — US announces $150M in new military aid for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $150 million military assistance package for Ukraine that includes artillery and small-arms ammunition as well as anti-tank weapons.

Washington is by far Kiev's biggest donor of security aid, committing $43.9 billion since Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

The latest package "utilises assistance previously authorised for Ukraine during prior fiscal years," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package also includes air defence missiles, night vision devices, demolitions munitions and cold weather gear.

1716 GMT — Russia rejects Kiev-backed peace talks in Malta

Russia has criticised Ukrainian-backed peace talks set to be held in Malta this weekend, warning any discussions without its participation would be counterproductive.

The talks, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes will drum up support for his own peace plan, come after similar gatherings in Jeddah and Copenhagen earlier this year.

"Obviously such gatherings have absolutely no perspective, they are simply counterproductive," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She added the upcoming meeting had "nothing to do with the search for a peaceful resolution" and criticised Malta for hosting what she called a "blatantly anti-Russian event."

1639 GMT — Lithuanian president says no place for 'war fatigue'

In reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Lithuania's president has urged against "war fatigue" in support for Kiev against Moscow.

"We have to keep and be consistent. We have no right for war fatigue," said Gitanas Nauseda as he arrived for the European Council summit in Brussels.

"This is very important, especially now in this critical stage of the war, to stay united, not to split our foreign policy because, otherwise, it will be the policy of 27 members. We have no right to do that," he said, adding that Ukraine’s defeat would worsen the security situation across the EU.

1540 GMT — Russia says foiled fresh Ukraine plot against military

Russia's FSB security services had killed a man while foiling what it said was the latest of several Ukraine-inspired murder and sabotage plots against its soldiers.

The FSB said it had "neutralised" a suspect during an attempted arrest after discovering a plot to blow up an enlistment building in the city of Tver, the TASS news agency reported.

Officials said the man had been recruited by Ukraine's secret services and was a member of a "banned Ukrainian nationalist group".

1440 GMT — Germany arrests man for selling drone parts to Russia

Germany has arrested a businessman for allegedly selling components to Russia that are used in military gear, including drones currently deployed by Moscow's troops in Ukraine, prosecutors said.

The suspect from the central city of Kassel, who was not named, has been accused of exporting various electronic components, model aircraft engines and other goods to Russia in 2022 and 2023.

The goods were delivered to Saint Petersburg via an intermediary company in Hong Kong in a bid to dodge EU sanctions, prosecutors in Frankfurt said in a statement.

1403GMT — Ukraine to evacuate children from towns near Kupyansk

Ukraine said it planned to evacuate hundreds of children from communities near the northeastern city of Kupyansk, as Russia steps up assaults in the area.

Kiev's forces recaptured Kupyansk and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv region in September 2022, but Moscow has since pushed back in a bid to move the frontline west ahead of the winter.

"The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration is planning to announce the forced evacuation of children from 10 settlements in Kharkiv region," Kiev's reintegration ministry said.

It said 275 children would be evacuated from 10 localities in and around Kupyansk, which lies less than eight kilometres from the frontline.

1321 GMT — Russian lawmakers back massive military spending increase

Russian lawmakers backed a record increase in military spending to fund Moscow's offensive on Ukraine, in a first reading of the bill Thursday.

Defence spending will account for almost a third of all outlays in 2024 — up 68 percent to $115 billion.

At more than six percent of the country's GDP, military spending will hit its highest share of the economy since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

1212 GMT — Hungary's Orban says is 'proud' of Putin meeting