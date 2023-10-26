Malaysia's communications regulator will issue a warning to social media firms Tiktok and Meta for allegedly blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms, its communications minister said.

"If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance," Fahmi Fadzil said on Thursday in a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Without elaborating, Fahmi said many parties had urged the government to take firm action against social media platforms for allegedly restricting pro-Palestinian content.

Representatives of Tiktok and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.