WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan peace talks continue in Jeddah: Saudi Arabia
Since April, the war between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has killed more than 9,000 people and displaced over 5.6 million.
Sudan peace talks continue in Jeddah: Saudi Arabia
After six months of war in which thousands have been killed and millions displaced, Sudan's army sent a delegation to complete talks in Saudi Arabia with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2023

Sudan's warring parties have resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending a six-month-old war that has killed more than 9,000 people, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the resumption of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Jeddah," a statement said on Thursday.

Both sides announced on Wednesday they had accepted an invitation to resume US- and Saudi-brokered negotiations in Jeddah.

Previous mediation attempts have only yielded brief truces, and even those were systematically violated.

RelatedSix months into civil war, Sudanese seek refuge outside chaotic capital
RECOMMENDED

The latest talks are occurring "in partnership" with representatives of the African Union and the East African regional bloc IGAD, led by close US partner Kenya, the Saudi statement said.

The statement called on negotiators to abide by an earlier agreement announced on May 11 to protect civilians, as well as a short-term ceasefire agreement signed on May 20.

"The Kingdom affirms its keenness on unity of ranks... to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," the statement said.

Riyadh hopes for "a political agreement under which security, stability and prosperity will be achieved for Sudan and its brotherly people".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy