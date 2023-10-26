The Palestinian Authority's foreign minister has said Israel's attacks on Gaza was a "war of revenge", as he called for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. They are still believed to be holding more than 200 hostages.

Since the Hamas attack, Gaza's health ministry says more than 6,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's relentless bombardments, mostly civilians and many of them children.

"This time the war that Israel is waging is different. This time... it's a war of revenge," Maliki said in The Hague. "First we need to end this one-sided aggression and then we need to call for a ceasefire".

He told reporters at a press conference at the Palestinian Authority's mission to The Hague that "a ceasefire is essential... for the distribution of humanitarian aid".

Maliki flew into the Dutch city on Wednesday and met top officials at the International Criminal Court including its chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

"The situation in Gaza is so dangerous now that it needs immediate intervention by the (ICC) prosecutor," Maliki said.

He said the Palestinian Authority was "working with the ICC prosecutor" and providing the court "with all information to take action".