Türkiye’s aid activities and flights to Gaza will continue, said a Turkish defence ministry source.

“The essential thing is for the aid to reach Gaza,” the source said, as aid deliveries to the besieged enclave are limited due to closure of the Rafah border gate with Egypt.

Türkiye continues its diplomatic efforts to find a solution to making humanitarian deliveries from the Egyptian border into Palestine's Gaza, on which Israel has maintained a strict siege for decades, and is carrying out heavy bombardment since October 7.

The head of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent's chief met with Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar in eastern Cairo on Wednesday.

“As you know, there is currently an issue with getting aid into Gaza. However, within our plans, and in coordination with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Interior, aid activities will continue in the coming days," said the Turkish defence ministry source.

“Our call as Türkiye is for Israel to immediately cease its attacks on civilians,” said the ministry official.

“An immediate humanitarian corridor should be established to meet the urgent needs of Gaza. Unhindered access should be granted for the entry of necessary supplies and the exit of the wounded."