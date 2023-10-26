While Gaza has been kept off limits by the Israeli blockade, Western leaders from US President Joe Biden to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Tel Aviv last week to display their unconditional support to the Israeli war machine.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron also landed in Israel to join the immoral Western chorus to condemn Hamas while praising hardliner Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his government’s indiscriminate attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Czech and Austrian leaders also hit the road to visit Israel to convey their support to its corruption-ridden leader Netanyahu.

Beyond their one-sided approach toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, some Western leaders openly identify themselves as Zionist, the founding ideology of Jewish nationalism, which aims to destroy Palestinian existence in the occupied Palestinian territories. But the same leaders have also condemned Palestinian resistance, conflating it with terrorism.

"I don't believe you have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist," said Biden, a Catholic American, during his controversial visit to Israel in the ballroom of a Tel Aviv hotel, receiving praise from Israeli politicians and generals alike.

Biden’s reassurance of his Zionism came during a time when Israel continued to kill nearly 5,000 Palestinian civilians. Israeli attacks killed over 2,000 Palestinian children and targeted hospitals, churches, mosques, and aid organisations.

Biden’s Zionism is not a new thing. Years ago, the former US lawmaker, who looked like an old-timer US military officer going after some savage Native American fighters, angrily declared that “there is no apology to be made” supporting Israel as he opened his arms to the sides to show his unconditional support to Zionism.

"Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region,” added Biden, proving that the Western colonial mindset continues to rule his political worldview. He also explicitly endorsed that Israel is a Western colonial project in the Middle East.

Support for Israel: is it more than enough?

Antony Blinken, the top American diplomat, also promised full support to Israel during his controversial remarks in Tel Aviv, reminding the fact that he is in Israel “not only as the United States Secretary of State but also as a Jew”.

Like Biden and Blinken, Sunak unequivocally showed his support to Israel during his visit to Israel. “We want you to win,” he told his counterpart Netanyahu, showing a total indifference to the Palestinian suffering at the hands of the hardliner prime minister who formed the country’s most far-right government ever.

As Netanyahu thanked Sunak for his “unwavering support” to Israel, he also praised the visit of another Western leader, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, some say, whose country’s dark Nazi past is primarily responsible for the creation of the Israeli state in Palestine. Like other Western leaders, Scholz gave the green light to Israel to attack Gazans, describing Hamas as “new Nazis”, according to Netanyahu.

Macron, like his English and German-speaking peers, promised “full support” and “solidarity” to Israel, even proposing to utilise the US-led anti-Daesh coalition against Hamas.

If Macron’s proposition is implemented, it means not only the Israeli army but also other Western forces will fight against Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied Palestinian territories, something which has never happened in the history of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Why too much support to Israel