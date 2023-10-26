Armenia said that it hopes a draft peace agreement with neighbouring Azerbaijan will be completed in the "next few months."

"We are now working on a draft agreement on peace and the settlement of relations with Azerbaijan, I hope that this process will be completed in the next few months," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday in a speech at a Silk Road forum in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

Pashinyan added that he hopes there will be developments in the near future towards opening the Turkish-Armenian border for citizens of third countries and for holders of diplomatic passports.

"This too will bring a positive stimulus for the whole region," he added.

Anti-terror operation