WORLD
2 min read
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Ukraine intensified attacks on Russian ports, with Russia intercepting hundreds of drones and reporting fires at key facilities.
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
No casualties were reported at Russia's Ust-Luga port after the blaze. [File photo] / Reuters
March 25, 2026

A fire broke out at Russia’s major Ust-Luga port in the northwest following Ukrainian attacks, with Russian authorities reporting nearly 400 drones shot down overnight.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad region, said on Wednesday that the blaze was “being brought under control” and that no casualties had been reported.

He did not specify which part of the port was affected. The facility handles exports including fertilisers, oil and coal.

In recent weeks, Kiev has stepped up strikes against Russia, which has continued daily bombardments across Ukraine since its attacks in February 2022.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defences intercepted 389 Ukrainian drones overnight, particularly near the Ukrainian border and around Moscow.

RelatedTRT World - Russian strikes on Ukraine kill five, damage Moldova's energy networks

Ukraine intensifies attacks

Earlier this week, Ukraine also hit the Primorsk port near the Finnish border in northwest Russia, sparking a fire.

RECOMMENDED

Further south, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported “serious damage” to electricity and water facilities after a Ukrainian rocket strike.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched nearly 1,000 drones in 24 hours on Tuesday, one of its largest daytime attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the assault, calling it an act of “absolute depravity” after at least three people were killed and a UNESCO heritage site in Lviv was damaged.

Efforts to restart US-brokered peace talks — the third round — between Moscow and Kiev have been stalled due to the Israel-US war on Iran that engulfed the entire Middle East.

In northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, a Russian strike left around 150,000 residents without power, with repairs delayed until the security situation stabilises.

Ukraine sent a delegation to Washington last weekend to revive negotiations, but no breakthrough was reported.

Latvia, separately, also reported a drone crossing from Russia that crashed on its territory on Wednesday.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan to Zelenskyy: Ukraine peace talks should not be derailed by Iran war
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks