A fire broke out at Russia’s major Ust-Luga port in the northwest following Ukrainian attacks, with Russian authorities reporting nearly 400 drones shot down overnight.
Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad region, said on Wednesday that the blaze was “being brought under control” and that no casualties had been reported.
He did not specify which part of the port was affected. The facility handles exports including fertilisers, oil and coal.
In recent weeks, Kiev has stepped up strikes against Russia, which has continued daily bombardments across Ukraine since its attacks in February 2022.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defences intercepted 389 Ukrainian drones overnight, particularly near the Ukrainian border and around Moscow.
Ukraine intensifies attacks
Earlier this week, Ukraine also hit the Primorsk port near the Finnish border in northwest Russia, sparking a fire.
Further south, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported “serious damage” to electricity and water facilities after a Ukrainian rocket strike.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched nearly 1,000 drones in 24 hours on Tuesday, one of its largest daytime attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the assault, calling it an act of “absolute depravity” after at least three people were killed and a UNESCO heritage site in Lviv was damaged.
Efforts to restart US-brokered peace talks — the third round — between Moscow and Kiev have been stalled due to the Israel-US war on Iran that engulfed the entire Middle East.
In northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, a Russian strike left around 150,000 residents without power, with repairs delayed until the security situation stabilises.
Ukraine sent a delegation to Washington last weekend to revive negotiations, but no breakthrough was reported.
Latvia, separately, also reported a drone crossing from Russia that crashed on its territory on Wednesday.