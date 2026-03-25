A fire broke out at Russia’s major Ust-Luga port in the northwest following Ukrainian attacks, with Russian authorities reporting nearly 400 drones shot down overnight.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad region, said on Wednesday that the blaze was “being brought under control” and that no casualties had been reported.

He did not specify which part of the port was affected. The facility handles exports including fertilisers, oil and coal.

In recent weeks, Kiev has stepped up strikes against Russia, which has continued daily bombardments across Ukraine since its attacks in February 2022.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defences intercepted 389 Ukrainian drones overnight, particularly near the Ukrainian border and around Moscow.

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Ukraine intensifies attacks

Earlier this week, Ukraine also hit the Primorsk port near the Finnish border in northwest Russia, sparking a fire.