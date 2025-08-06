The Abuja-Kaduna highway, connecting Nigeria's capital to the one of the biggest cities in the north, was meant to be as much a symbol of the country's infrastructural roadmap as a lifeline for Africa's most populous nation.

Instead, this 160km stretch has become a focal point in Nigeria's battle against the pervasive issue of kidnapping for ransom along major highways.

Turkish-made BAHA drones now patrol overhead, while armoured YORUK 4X4 trucks provide security along the route. It's all part of Türkiye and Nigeria's strengthening defence partnership, reflected in a multi-million-dollar project to integrate Turkish expertise and equipment into the strategy to secure the artery.

In a way, it also represents a significant shift in how Nigeria – and much of West Africa – approaches their internal security crises.

Türkiye's defence exports to Africa surged from US $82.9 million in 2020 to $460.6 million by 2021, marking a five-fold increase that signals the continent's growing appetite for Turkish military hardware, according to an analysis by Anadolu news agency.

The trend goes beyond competitive pricing. Unlike Western suppliers who often impose conditions on arms sales and their use, Türkiye offers what analysts call a "no-strings-attached" policy, allowing African nations to maintain sovereignty over their security decisions.

Nigeria's 2024 acquisition of six T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkish manufacturer TAI represents just one piece of a much larger pie. Türkiye has signed military cooperation agreements with over 20 African countries, backed by 44 embassies across the continent – up from just 12 in 2002.

"The minister of defence of Türkiye has promised to give us slots so that some of our military officials can visit the country for training, particularly in aerospace, intelligence equipment, and building capacity within the Nigerian army," Nigeria's Minister of State for Defence Bello Muhammad Matawalle, tells TRT Afrika.

Matawalle, who was in Istanbul for the 17th International Defence Industry Fair 2025 from July 22 to 27, believes the security collaboration with Türkiye is a turning point in Nigeria's fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of violence.

A nation bleeding

In the north, terrorist outfits Boko Haram and Daesh have been perpetrating violence for 15 years, while bandits have turned kidnapping into an industry.

Climate change has intensified farmer-herder conflicts that now spread from northern states deep into the south, as the scramble for dwindling resources turns deadlier.

In the southeast, the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) labelled as terrorists by the government, are waging war, paralysing economic activity through violence and intimidation.