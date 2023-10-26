Ankara wants Turkmenistan to become a full member of the Organization of Turkic States, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I would like to emphasise that we want to see Turkmenistan, which has become an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States, as a full member in our family assembly," Erdogan said at a press conference on Thursday.

"What is happening in the world, especially in our region, highlights the importance of uniting under the umbrella of Organization of Turkic States," he added.

His statement came following a meeting in Türkiye's capital Ankara with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed cooperation agreements in 13 fields during Berdimuhamedov's visit.

"Our companies operating in Turkmenistan have completed construction projects exceeding $50 billion to date. We hope that our cooperation in this field continues to grow," Erdogan said.

Delivery of Turkmen natural gas