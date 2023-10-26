Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned that if Israel's bombardment of Gaza doesn't end then the United States will "not be spared from this fire."

"I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome (an)expansion of the war in the region," he told a United Nations meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the Middle East on Thursday.

"But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire," he told a meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the Middle East.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which governs Gaza, in retaliation for an October 7 attack that killed 1,400 people and saw hundreds taken hostage.

Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed.

Hamas has told Iran that it was ready to release civilian hostages, adding that the world should push for the release of 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, Amirabdollahian said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavour, along with Qatar and Türkiye. Naturally, the release of the 6,000 Palestinian prisoners is another necessity and responsibility of the global community," he said.

Related 'No one can stop resistance forces': Iran warns Israel over Gaza bombing

Iran, Hamas delegation in Moscow