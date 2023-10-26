The United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco condemned the targeting of civilians and "flagrant violations of international law" in Gaza which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment.

The foreign ministers of the Arab countries said on Thursday that Israel's "right to self-defence" after October 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas did not justify neglecting Palestinians' rights.

Palestinians in Gaza said Israeli air strikes had pounded the territory again overnight and people living in central Gaza, near the Bureij refugee camp and east of Qarara village, reported intensive tank shelling all night.

"We emphasise that the right to self-defence ... does not justify flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, or the deliberate neglect of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," the foreign ministers said in their statement.

They also condemned forced displacement and collective punishment of civilians in Gaza and emphasized that "the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region".