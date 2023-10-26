WORLD
2 MIN READ
Arab nations slam 'flagrant violations' by Israel in targeting Gaza civilians
The foreign ministers' of nine countries in a joint statement mention that the "right to self-defence" does not justify breaking the law and neglecting Palestinians' rights.
Arab nations slam 'flagrant violations' by Israel in targeting Gaza civilians
They emphasized that "the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the peoples of the region./ Photo: AA / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
October 26, 2023

The United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco condemned the targeting of civilians and "flagrant violations of international law" in Gaza which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment.

The foreign ministers of the Arab countries said on Thursday that Israel's "right to self-defence" after October 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas did not justify neglecting Palestinians' rights.

Palestinians in Gaza said Israeli air strikes had pounded the territory again overnight and people living in central Gaza, near the Bureij refugee camp and east of Qarara village, reported intensive tank shelling all night.

"We emphasise that the right to self-defence ... does not justify flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, or the deliberate neglect of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," the foreign ministers said in their statement.

They also condemned forced displacement and collective punishment of civilians in Gaza and emphasized that "the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region".

RECOMMENDED

The ministers emphasised the need for a two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of "an independent, sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state on the pre-June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital".

Both the West Bank and East Jerusalem were occupied by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

RelatedOperation Al Aqsa Flood: An attack that jolted the world out of its slumber
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February