'Gun fanatic' US soldier suspected of killing 18 people in Maine shooting
Police search woods, waterways and towns of Maine state for Robert Card, a US Army reservist wanted for the carnage at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston town.
Robert Card is a certified firearms instructor, according to multiple law enforcement sources. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 26, 2023

Authorities have searched forests, waterways and small towns for Robert Card, a US Army reservist, who they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in Maine state mass shooting.

Authorities have issued a warrant to arrest Card for murder, Colonel William Ross of the Maine State Police told a press conference on Thursday, adding that he is considered "armed and dangerous" and warning people not to approach him.

The Lewiston police department released images of a bearded man dressed in a brown hoodie and blue cargo pants and armed with an assault rifle.

The shooting — which targeted a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night — is one of the deadliest since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people.

Card is a certified firearms instructor, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The US Army provided details on Card's military service, saying he enlisted in December 2002 and is a sergeant first class in the Army Reserve with "no combat deployments."

"The Army did not train SFC Card as a firearms instructor, nor did he serve in that capacity for the Army," a spokesman said in a statement.

'Mental health issues?

Card is a Petroleum Supply Specialist, which entails supplying the Army "with the fuel it needs to maintain a state of readiness at all times," according to a US military career website.

"You'll supervise and manage the reception, storage, and shipping of bulk or packaged petroleum-based products. You'll oversee its use, dispense it to various vehicles and aircraft, and make sure it is being transported and handled safely," it says.

According to ABC News, Card spent two weeks at a mental health facility earlier this year after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility.

NBC News also referred to a threat to a National Guard installation, citing a law enforcement bulletin as saying Card "recently reported mental health issues to include hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base" in Saco, Maine.

Officials at Thursday's press conference would not elaborate on the reports, however, saying they did not yet know the motive behind the killings.

Maine resident Liam Kent told NBC that he grew up near Card and his family, whom he described as "gun fanatics."

"They, for all intents and purposes, are very much associated with right-wing militias. It's known in the town to stay away from them and to not approach them," Kent said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
