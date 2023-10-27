China's top diplomat has voiced hope for more stable relations with the United States after months of turbulence as he paid a rare trip to Washington to prepare a potential visit by President Xi Jinping.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday began by meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told his guest that he looked forward to "constructive conversations" that will include a dinner and more formal talks.

Wang told Blinken, who paid a visit to Beijing in June, that China wanted to "reduce misunderstanding."

"We seek to expand cooperation that will benefit both sides so that we can stabilise US-China relations and return them to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development," Wang said.

Blinken responded, "I agree with what the foreign minister said."

APEC summit