Ex-China premier Li Keqiang dies at 68
Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away after all rescue measures failed, state media say.
Li Keqiang passed away despite "all-out efforts" to revive him, state broadcaster CCTV said. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 27, 2023

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died after suffering a heart attack, state media have reported.

"Li recently had a rest in Shanghai. On October 26, Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away at 00:10 on October 27 after all rescue measures failed. He died at the age of 68," state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

An obituary will be published later, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The former Chinese premier and head of China's cabinet served under President Xi Jinping for a decade from 2013, retiring in March.

The elite Peking University-educated economist was once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender.

He memorably said in 2020 that over 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of $140 per month, sparking a wider debate on poverty and income inequality.

Li was China's No. 2 leader in 2013-23 and an advocate for private business.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
