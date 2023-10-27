The US military has carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs, the Pentagon said, in response to a spate of attacks against US forces in both Iraq and Syria.

"These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement late on Thursday.

The strikes were ordered by President Joe Biden. There no immediate reaction from Tehran or Damascus.

"These Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop," Austin said in the statement.

"If attacks by Iran's proxies against US forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people."

As tensions soar over the Israel-Palestine, US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria. A total of 21 US forces have suffered minor injuries, the vast majority of them traumatic brain injuries.

Biden's message to Khamenei

President Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday.