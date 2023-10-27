Serbia and Kosovo failed to make progress on normalising relations in talks Thursday in Brussels.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti met separately with European leaders in the Belgian capital.

Vucic told reporters after his meeting that Serbia wants all agreements with Kosovo to be implemented but they will not accept Kosovo's independence.

"We want peace in the entire region and we will continue to act responsibly in this regard,'' he said.

He added that they will do their best to show the world how serious they are and who deserves the trust of the international community.

No deal