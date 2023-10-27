WORLD
Ethnic rebels launch coordinated attacks in northern Myanmar
Armed attacks against Myanmar's military authorities aim to disrupt their ability to send reinforcements to the northern border region with China.
Rebel fighters closed the roads from the trade hub of Lashio to Chinshwehaw and Muse on the China border ahead of a "major offensive". / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023

An alliance of Myanmar ethnic rebel groups launched coordinated attacks on the military across the north of the country, rebels and media have said.

The Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Arakan Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) launched a "military operation", they said in a statement on Friday.

The operation aims to block the military's ability to send reinforcements to Shan state and target its ability to launch air strikes on the region, it said, without giving details.

The three groups — which analysts say can call on at least 15,000 fighters between them — have clashed regularly with the military since the coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

A separate statement from the MNDAA said its fighters had closed the roads from the trade hub of Lashio to Chinshwehaw and Muse on the China border ahead of a "major offensive".

Exchange of fire

A rescue worker in Lashio who requested anonymity for safety reasons told AFP news agency that rebels had begun shelling the military base in the town from 4:00 am local time (2130 GMT Thursday) and that the military had responded with artillery fire.

Local media footage showed what it said was a destroyed toll gate on a road in Lashio.

Pro-military Telegram channels said the rebels were attacking 12 towns or settlements across a swathe of Shan state around 100 kilometres (62 miles) across.

Those included Lashio, as well as Muse, Chinshwehaw and Laukkai, the latter of which lies near the border with China.

A junta spokesman did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The three ethnic rebel groups had "launched joint force attacks against the Myanmar Army", Brigadier-General Tar Bhone Kyaw of the TNLA told AFP.

Troop reinforcements

Earlier this month nearly 30 people were killed and dozens were wounded in a strike on a camp for displaced people in neighbouring Kachin state.

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA), another ethnic rebel group that controls the area, blamed the junta for the attack.

Last week the junta ordered air strikes and troop reinforcements as it tried to recover outposts it had lost in subsequent fighting with the KIA, the military and rebels said.

A KIA spokesman told AFP he was not sure if its fighters had joined Friday's attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
