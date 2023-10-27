WORLD
3 MIN READ
Machado wins Venezuela opposition lead, govt warns against foreign interference
Maria Corina Machado is declared the victor of the Venezuelan opposition's weekend presidential primary, while the country's attorney general launches an investigation.
Machado wins Venezuela opposition lead, govt warns against foreign interference
Maria Corina Machado attends an event to receive the credential as winner of the October 22 opposition's primary election, in Caracas, Venezuela October 26, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023

Former lawmaker Maria Corina Machado was formally declared the victor of the Venezuelan opposition's weekend presidential primary, as a government official warned foreign diplomats not to interfere in the electoral process.

The country's attorney general said on Wednesday his office has launched a criminal investigation into the primary and members of its organising commission.

The investigation risks the wrath of the US, which last week relaxed some sanctions on the government of President Nicolas Maduro on pledges his government made of a fair election next year, in a deal between it and the opposition in Barbados.

The US State Department has already said it will reinstate previous sanctions if Maduro's government does not rescind public office bans on Machado and others, as well as release political prisoners and "wrongly detained" Americans by the end of November.

RelatedOver 2.4M voted in Venezuela opposition primary, organisers say

'Foreign interference'

Sanctions were widely expanded in 2019 after Maduro won re-election in what the US and others say was a fraudulent vote.

Machado, who won about 93 percent of votes in the primary, met with about 10 foreign diplomats on Wednesday at her party's headquarters, sparking the government's objections.

RECOMMENDED

"With all due respect...don't interfere with internal issues," Jorge Rodriguez, president of the ruling party-run legislature, told a large group of diplomats at his own meeting with them on Thursday, as reporters looked on.

The government did not provide a list of attendees at the meeting.

Rodriguez, the government's top negotiator in talks with the opposition, told the diplomats the primary violated electoral rules because it was organized without the help of electoral authorit ies and violated the Barbados deal.

Machado, however, said the investigation into the primary is a "clear" violation of the Barbados deal.

"We hope it does not proceed," she said at a press conference to announce the primary's final vote count.

RelatedTürkiye lauds Venezuela government, opposition for reaching deal

The primary's organising commission tried unsuccessfully to involve electoral authorities, said commission head Jesus Maria Casal, who is among those under investigation.

He did not comment on the investigation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February