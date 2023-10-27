Former lawmaker Maria Corina Machado was formally declared the victor of the Venezuelan opposition's weekend presidential primary, as a government official warned foreign diplomats not to interfere in the electoral process.

The country's attorney general said on Wednesday his office has launched a criminal investigation into the primary and members of its organising commission.

The investigation risks the wrath of the US, which last week relaxed some sanctions on the government of President Nicolas Maduro on pledges his government made of a fair election next year, in a deal between it and the opposition in Barbados.

The US State Department has already said it will reinstate previous sanctions if Maduro's government does not rescind public office bans on Machado and others, as well as release political prisoners and "wrongly detained" Americans by the end of November.

'Foreign interference'

Sanctions were widely expanded in 2019 after Maduro won re-election in what the US and others say was a fraudulent vote.

Machado, who won about 93 percent of votes in the primary, met with about 10 foreign diplomats on Wednesday at her party's headquarters, sparking the government's objections.