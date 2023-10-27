The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released a report that showed it received the largest wave of complaints regarding bias incidents since Hamas launched a military operation on Israel.

CAIR said in a statement on Tuesday that it received 774 complaints, including reported bias incidents, since October 7, adding it was the largest wave of complaints it has seen since December 2015, when Donald Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the US.

CAIR said, however, it believes "the numbers likely do not represent all cases nationwide."

“Anyone with a conscience should be deeply concerned by this sudden rise in complaints amid an atmosphere of rampant anti-Muslim bigotry and anti-Palestinian racism,” CAIR’s Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor said in a statement.