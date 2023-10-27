WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Muslim group receives record number of bias complaints since Gaza crisis
The Council on American-Islamic Relations says it was the largest wave of complaints seen since December 2015, after Trump's call for Muslim ban.
US Muslim group receives record number of bias complaints since Gaza crisis
Demonstrators hold a sign during a rally at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released a report that showed it received the largest wave of complaints regarding bias incidents since Hamas launched a military operation on Israel.

CAIR said in a statement on Tuesday that it received 774 complaints, including reported bias incidents, since October 7, adding it was the largest wave of complaints it has seen since December 2015, when Donald Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the US.

CAIR said, however, it believes "the numbers likely do not represent all cases nationwide."

“Anyone with a conscience should be deeply concerned by this sudden rise in complaints amid an atmosphere of rampant anti-Muslim bigotry and anti-Palestinian racism,” CAIR’s Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedMother of Muslim boy stabbed to death in US trying to cope with tragedy

“Public officials should do everything in their power to keep the wave of hate sweeping the nation right now from spiraling out of control. That includes bringing the horrific violence overseas to an end before it endangers more innocent people there and here at home," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February