Türkiye's doors open for academics, students oppressed over their support for Gaza: CoHE president
"We would be more than pleased to welcome the victims and oppressed members of the international academic community, whom we have always accepted with open arms in our long history, to our country today," says Erol Ozvar.
Türkiye’s President of the Council of Higher Education, Erol Ozvar, addressed international academic circles and university students, who are under pressure for supporting the Palestinian people. / Photo: Türkiye's President of the Council of Higher Education / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 27, 2023

The doors of Turkish higher education institutions are open to academics and university students who experience pressure in the West due to their support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people, said Türkiye's President of the Council of Higher Education.

Erol Ozvar addressed international academic circles and university students, who are under pressure for supporting the Palestinian people, on his social media, noting that the doors of Turkish universities are open to them.

The call by the head of Council of Higher Education came after several countries banned protests in support of Palestinians who have been under a strict siege and heavy bombardment by Israeli since October 7.

Several US Senators, including presidential hopefuls Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis, have called for President Joe Biden administration to deport foreign students at US colleges protesting against Israeli aggression against Palestinian civilians.

Israel-Palestine war, now in its 21st day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides as over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far — more than three times the number killed in the six-week-long Gaza war in 2014.

“The doors of Turkish higher education institutions are open to academics and university students who experience pressure in the West due to their support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people," Ozvar posted on X.

"We would be more than pleased to welcome the victims and oppressed members of the international academic community, whom we have always accepted with open arms in our long history, to our country today.”

