Friday October 27, 2023

0945 GMT — The alternative Black Sea export corridor will continue to function despite all threats, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The presidential office reported that Zelenskyy discussed the operation of the route as well as vessel insurance during a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Thursday, the Kiev-based Barva Invest consultancy, British security firm Ambrey and a specialised outlet, Ukrainian Ports, reported that Ukraine had suspended use of the corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines.

Ukrainian officials denied this.

More updates:

1144 GMT — Most EU leaders back new Ukraine aid, Hungary & Slovakia voice doubts

Most European Union leaders backed granting more financial support to Ukraine as it fights a Russian attack, but Hungary and Slovakia voiced reservations ahead of a decision the bloc needs to make unanimously in December.

The EU executive has proposed that the bloc's 27 countries chip in more funds in a revision to its shared budget to finance additional shared spending through 2027, including extending 50 billion euros ($52.8 billion) in new aid to Kiev.

"There is a strong view that we need more money for Ukraine, almost unanimity for that," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in EU leaders' talks on the matter in Brussels. "But there is very little agreement on where we would find the money."

1130 GMT — German plans to replace Patriot system given to Ukraine delayed

Germany's purchase of Patriot air defence missile systems to replace those given to Ukraine is taking longer than initially planned, the German defence ministry said in response to a lawmaker's written query.

Negotiations with the US manufacturer (weapons maker Raytheon) on buying several systems are underway, with delivery expected to begin in 2025 and to be completed in 2027, the ministry told lawmaker Ingo Gaedechens of the opposition Christian Democrats.

The 25 million euro ($26.4 million) bill for the systems will be submitted to the parliament's budget committee for approval - as required for all Bundeswehr acquisitions costing more than 25 million euros - in the first half of 2024, added the ministry.

1019 GMT —Russia launches anti-spy operation in Ukraine's south, kills one