Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the Israeli military’s ground operation in Gaza will lead to the "most serious bloody consequences."

In a statement on Telegram, Medvedev noted on on Friday that Israel keeps postponing its ground operation in Gaza "mostly under pressure from the United States and fearing global anger."

"But do not be fooled. The operation will take place and with the most serious bloody consequences. Moloch always demands more and more victims, and the machine of mutual violence will now work for years," he emphasised.

