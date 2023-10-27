WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian official warns of grave consequences if Israel invades Gaza
Former Russian president says Israel keeps postponing ground operation due to "US pressure and global anger".
Russian official warns of grave consequences if Israel invades Gaza
A formation of Israeli tanks is positioned near Israel's border with Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2023

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the Israeli military’s ground operation in Gaza will lead to the "most serious bloody consequences."

In a statement on Telegram, Medvedev noted on on Friday that Israel keeps postponing its ground operation in Gaza "mostly under pressure from the United States and fearing global anger."

"But do not be fooled. The operation will take place and with the most serious bloody consequences. Moloch always demands more and more victims, and the machine of mutual violence will now work for years," he emphasised.

Switching to Israel

RECOMMENDED

Moloch, or Molech in the original Hebrew text of the Bible is a Canaanite god associated with the sacrifice of children.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president in 2008-2012, said the West "got tired of Ukraine" and switched to Israel.

“Even the new speaker of the US House of Representatives … the first thing he did – called helping Tel Aviv,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev also mentioned the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 242 on lasting peace in the Middle East.

RelatedLive blog: UN agency says 'soon many more will die' from Gaza siege
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February