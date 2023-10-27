TÜRKİYE
Turkish president meets his Somali counterpart in Istanbul
The presidents discuss Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, Türkiye's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and steps needed for a humanitarian cease-fire.
During the meeting, Erdogan stressed the importance of messages from Muslim countries in support of Palestinians. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
October 27, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud closed-door meeting at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

The meeting on Friday included the attendance of Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, said the Turkish Presidency.

The presidents discussed the Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, Türkiye's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza, and steps needed for a humanitarian cease-fire, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdogan stressed the importance of messages from Muslim countries in support of Palestinians.

Lasting peace and stability in the region can only be accomplished through unity, Erdogan said.

Turkish-Somali relations

The meeting also addressed steps that can be taken in Turkish-Somali relations, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation.

Türkiye, a close ally of Somalia, has invested in the Horn of Africa nation’s education, infrastructure, and health care.

Turkish humanitarian and technical development assistance to Somalia over the last decade has exceeded $1 billion, Erdogan said last year.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the countries' bilateral trade volume in 2022 was $363 million, up from $2 million in 2003, and there is $100 million in Turkish investments in Somalia.

Türkiye has its largest Embassy in Africa in Mogadishu and also built its largest overseas military facility there to train the Somali national army.

