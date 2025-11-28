Britain said on Friday it was "disappointing" that talks with Brussels to access a $174 billion EU scheme to bolster Europe's defences had failed amid disagreement over the entry fee.

The SAFE (Security Action for Europe) scheme will provide EU countries with $174 billion of loans at lower rates to help them rearm.

London and Brussels had been wrangling over the level of contribution the UK would make to join the scheme, which would have allowed Britain to secure more lucrative access for its arms manufacturers.

EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said in a statement that it was "disappointing that we have not been able to conclude discussions on UK participation in the first round of SAFE".

But he noted the UK defence industry "will still be able to participate in projects through SAFE on third-country terms".

"Our position was always clear: we will only sign agreements that are in the national interest and provide value for money," Thomas-Symonds added.

Related TRT World - Europe 'not ready' to counter Russian drone attacks, EU defence chief says

EU countries are obliged to spend the loaned money on weapons that are at least 65 percent produced in the bloc.