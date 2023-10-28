Nothing justifies targeting hospitals, Oxfam said amid reports of a possible Israeli strike on Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

"We think there is no reason to justify targeting hospitals, especially the hospital includes thousands of refugees taking it as shelter," said the spokesperson.

The Palestinian resistance group denied those claims and urged the UN to take action against potential strikes as the hospital is sheltering thousands of civilians.

The Shifa Medical Complex is a governmental medical complex that is considered the largest medical health institution within Gaza. The complex is located in the Central western part of Gaza City.

It includes three specialised hospitals –– the Surgery Hospital, the Internal Medicine Hospital and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

The Israeli military claimed that Hamas's central command "is located beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza.”

Hamas stressed that the allegations paved the way for targeting a hospital that contains thousands of wounded.

In addition, the hospital is currently a refuge for thousands of civilians taking shelter from the fierce Israeli bombing of Gaza.

Communications services completely cut