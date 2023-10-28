A glittering crown on her head and a bouquet of flowers in her hands, Andreia Solange Sicato Muhitu beamed at being named the co-winner of the the inaugural Mr. and Miss Albinism Southern Africa pageant.

The 28-year-old Angolan model has competed in beauty pageants in her home country since her teens and won some of them.

But none made her feel more beautiful or purposeful as the pageant for people with albinism that was held this month in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

“I can be that inspiration for young girls, especially those with albinism, to feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin," Muhitu said. "That is the strong message we are hoping to send out there.”

Albinism, an inherited genetic condition that reduces melanin pigment production, is “still profoundly misunderstood,” according to the UN human rights agency.

People with the condition have pale-colored skin, hair and eyes, are vulnerable to sun exposure and bright light, and often have eyesight problems and are prone to developing skin cancer.

“This crown gives me the opportunity to change the lives of people living with albinism in ways I never imagined, not just in my country, but in the entire region. I don't feel shamed, I feel empowered," she said, shaking hands with people eager to congratulate her.

The superstitions include the belief that having sex with a person with albinism can cure HIV or that their skin, hair, feet, hands, eyes, genitals or breasts have supernatural powers to bring good luck or boost the effectiveness of witchcraft potions, according to the UN and rights activists.

In Malawi and Tanzania, people with the condition are sometimes killed for their body parts.

They typically face daily prejudice despite anti-discrimination laws. She and other pageant participants talked about rejection by families and fathers who denied paternity once they realized a child had albinism.

The contestants also highlighted how they need affordable skincare services and cancer treatment but more often receive hate, mocking or insults.

Muhitu, who works as head of the tourism department in southeastern Angola's Cuando Cubango province, said ridicule at school almost derailed her dreams, but celebrating her skin color is helping her and others push back against stereotypes and stigma.