The death toll from a fire at a mine in Kazakhstan rose to 32 people, with searches underway for 14 miners still missing, the country's emergency services said.

"At the Kostyenko mine as of 4 pm (1000 GMT) the bodies of 32 people have been found," the emergency situations ministry said in a statement on Saturday. "The search for 14 miners is continuing."

The incident occurred on Friday night when some 252 workers were present in the mine, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding that a search and rescue operation continues.

The mine is operated by ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based multinational steel manufacturing corporation.

Following the incident, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government to end cooperation with the group.

According to the government press service, the authorities reached a preliminary agreement with the shareholders of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the company's local representative, and the transfer of ownership to the state is being finalised.