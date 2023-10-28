Türkiye has welcomed a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment for three weeks.

“We appreciate the inclusion of calls for an urgent, permanent, and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire in this resolution, as well as ensuring full, safe, and uninterrupted humanitarian access to basic food and services,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Türkiye also lamented the UN Security Council's “silence and ineffectiveness in addressing the brutal attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza,” but hoped the General Assembly resolution's calls would be swiftly put into action.

“We call on Israel to heed to collective international voice, cease its attacks, and give peace a chance,” the ministry said.

It highlighted that in the absence of a fair solution to the Palestinian problem, it is unfeasible to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, and Israel's capacity to guarantee its own security also remains out of reach.

“The path to a solution lies in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders,” the ministry said.

Related UN overwhelmingly votes for aid truce in Israel's war on Gaza

Over 7,326 Palestinians killed