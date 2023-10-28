Israeli diplomats in Türkiye had already left a while ago, a Turkish diplomatic source said after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's remarks about Israel's withdrawal of diplomats from Türkiye.

"Israeli diplomats are not in Türkiye at the moment. As of October 19, they had already departed from our country," the sources noted, adding that in a note sent on October 18 to the Turkish Foreign Ministry the diplomats at the embassy had informed officials that because of recent developments, they would leave the country on October 19.

"It is difficult to understand who Cohen ordered to return. Because the diplomats he mentioned in his statement had already left our country," it said.

Recent media reports, citing Israeli sources, suggested that Israeli diplomats, including Ambassador Irit Lillian, left Türkiye due to security concerns rather than a diplomatic crisis.