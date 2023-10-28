TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israeli diplomats already left Türkiye prior to Israeli FM's remarks — report
Israeli diplomats left Türkiye some nine days ago, diplomatic sources tell Anadolu Agency, wondering who Israeli FM Eli Cohen ordered to return from Türkiye in his new statement.
Israeli diplomats already left Türkiye prior to Israeli FM's remarks — report
Tens of thousands rally in solidarity with Palestinians at the "Great Palestine Rally" in Istanbul on October 28, 2023. / Photo: AA / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 28, 2023

Israeli diplomats in Türkiye had already left a while ago, a Turkish diplomatic source said after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's remarks about Israel's withdrawal of diplomats from Türkiye.

"Israeli diplomats are not in Türkiye at the moment. As of October 19, they had already departed from our country," the sources noted, adding that in a note sent on October 18 to the Turkish Foreign Ministry the diplomats at the embassy had informed officials that because of recent developments, they would leave the country on October 19.

"It is difficult to understand who Cohen ordered to return. Because the diplomats he mentioned in his statement had already left our country," it said.

Recent media reports, citing Israeli sources, suggested that Israeli diplomats, including Ambassador Irit Lillian, left Türkiye due to security concerns rather than a diplomatic crisis.

RECOMMENDED

"Given the grave statements coming from Türkiye, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Cohen wrote on X.

The statement on social media was made shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech at the "Great Palestine Rally" a pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul.

RelatedWe will show the world that Israel is a war criminal: Türkiye's Erdogan
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move