Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has said he will prevent billionaire Elon Musk from providing internet to blockaded Gaza with his satellite-based communication system, Starlink.

"Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight Musk's decision," Karhi said on Saturday, claiming the Palestinian resistance group Hamas would use Starlink for its activities.

"My office will cut any ties with Starlink," added Karhi.

The comments came after the billionaire CEO and owner of Tesla and X wrote on the platform that Starlink would extend services to the "internationally recognised aid organizations" in Gaza after Israel cut off communications networks causing a full blackout in the besieged enclave late on Friday.

Communication blockade