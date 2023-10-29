Donald Trump has used a speech at a Republican Jewish convention to promise the reimposition of a controversial travel ban that targeted a slew of mostly Muslim countries if he gets re-elected.

"We will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country," Trump said on Saturday.

"You remember the travel ban? On day one I will restore our travel ban," he told the audience attending the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

The former US leader was among several Republicans lining up at the gathering of influential Jewish donors to pledge unwavering support for Israel's invasion of Gaza.

Trump told the event, held in Las Vegas, in the southwestern state of Nevada, that he would "defend our friend and ally in the State of Israel like nobody has ever."

Related Trump vows to extend travel ban from Muslim nations if re-elected

'Muslim ban'

At the start of his presidency in 2017, Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on the entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and, initially, Iraq and Sudan.

The order was quickly challenged in court as discriminatory against a religious group, but the bans, along with Trump's hard-line anti-immigration agenda, were popular with his base.