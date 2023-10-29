Turkish leaders and ministers, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have celebrated the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye.

"We are experiencing the excitement and pride of reaching the 100th anniversary of our Republic today. I wholeheartedly congratulate our citizens living in our country and worldwide on the October 29 Republic Day," Erdogan said on X.

Erdogan, along with several state dignitaries, later visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, for a ceremony.

"We have tried to protect your legacy properly during our 21-year period of administration, every moment of which was spent serving our country and nation," he wrote in the Anitkabir guestbook.

"As an administration that has brought Türkiye together with the historic moves of investment, we are determined to crown the second century of our Republic with the Century of Türkiye. Our republic is safer than ever before and in safe and competent hands."

In a separate message, Erdogan said by taking inspiration from Türkiye’s "rich historical heritage and timeless values," they are actively working to make the country ready for the challenges of the coming century.

"Just as emphasised by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, it is our foremost responsibility to ensure the perpetual existence of our Republic, which was originally established as the protector of the vulnerable," he said.

He said the nation is determined to elevate the "ideal of a great and powerful Türkiye without heeding external and internal adversaries."

"Despite terrorist organisations acting as pawns of imperialists, opportunists still chasing century-old ambitions, and self-conceited individuals being disturbed by our achievements, we will, God willing, bring the Century of Türkiye to life, just like our other goals," the Turkish president said.

'Long live the Türkiye Century'