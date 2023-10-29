Amid the outrage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologised and deleted a post in which he sought to blame security officials for the surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

“I was wrong. Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologise for that,” Netanyahu said on X on Sunday.

He gave “full backing” to the heads of security services, and those who are fighting on the frontlines.

“Together we will win,” he wrote.

In a post late on Saturday, the prime minister claimed he had not been warned by security chiefs about an impending Hamas attack.

"All the security services, including the head of military intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, were of the opinion that Hamas was deterred and wanted to come to a settlement," he said.

“This assessment was submitted again and again to the prime minister and the cabinet by all the security forces and intelligence community, up until the outbreak of the war.”