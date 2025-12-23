President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several draft documents, including on security guarantees, had been prepared after talks between US and Ukrainian officials on ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"They worked productively with envoys of President (Donald) Trump and several draft documents have now been prepared," Zelenskyy wrote on Tuesday on X after being briefed by Ukrainian negotiators Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov.

"In particular, these include documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on recovery, and on a basic framework for ending this war."

US officials held talks in Miami at the weekend with Ukrainian and European delegations, and had separate talks in Florida with Russian representatives as Washington tests the scope for a settlement after nearly four years of war.

Security guarantees