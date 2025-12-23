WORLD
Multiple draft documents ready after Miami talks: Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Under US pressure, Kiev has pushed back against a Moscow-favoured peace plan requiring territorial and military concessions.
Zelenskyy spoke after a heavy Russian air attack hit Ukraine’s energy system, killing at least three and causing blackouts ahead of Christmas. / Reuters
December 23, 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several draft documents, including on security guarantees, had been prepared after talks between US and Ukrainian officials on ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"They worked productively with envoys of President (Donald) Trump and several draft documents have now been prepared," Zelenskyy wrote on Tuesday on X after being briefed by Ukrainian negotiators Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov.

"In particular, these include documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on recovery, and on a basic framework for ending this war."

US officials held talks in Miami at the weekend with Ukrainian and European delegations, and had separate talks in Florida with Russian representatives as Washington tests the scope for a settlement after nearly four years of war.

Security guarantees

Ukrainian officials have sought strong security guarantees from allies to prevent another Russian invasion after any peace deal.

"The points for today have been set in such a way as to correspond to the objective of actually ending the war and the need to prevent a third Russian invasion," Zelenskyy added.

Russia also sent troops into Ukraine in 2014, when it seized and annexed Crimea and backed a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made his comments after a heavy Russian air attack on Ukraine's energy system that killed at least three people and caused widespread power outages as Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Christmas.

Russian news outlet Izvestia quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying the talks between Russia and the United States in Miami on ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine should not be seen as a breakthrough.

