In a long-anticipated move, the European Union has decided to ease Schengen visa procedures for Turkish citizens. But there’s a catch. It applies to those who have “an established travel history” and will be implemented in what’s being termed a new “cascade” system.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

Starting July 15, 2025, eligible applicants can gradually obtain longer validity, multi-entry visas — from one to five years — if previous visas were “lawfully used”, according to the official EU statement.

While the decision has been welcomed as a step toward improved mobility and cooperation, experts warn that its actual implementation might remain symbolic rather than systemic.

As visa delays, rejections, and inconsistencies continue to frustrate Turkish applicants, this new measure raises both hope and scepticism.

“It’s an important decision for Turkish citizens,” says Faik Tanrikulu, an associate professor of political science at Istanbul Medipol University.

“But let’s be honest, this is not a wholly new policy. Long-term, multi-entry visas—ranging from three months to five years—were already being granted at the discretion of individual consulate officers.”

“What the Commission has done now is to take that discretionary power out of individual hands and make it a standard expectation. That is the real value of this decision,” he explains.

Yet even this standardisation, Tanrikulu notes, comes years later than expected.

“Back in 2013, Türkiye and the EU began discussing a visa liberalisation roadmap. By now, we should be talking about full visa-free travel for Turkish citizens, not about basic facilitation.”

Tanrikulu refers to the March 18, 2016, deal between the EU and Türkiye as a turning point in EU-Türkiye relations, particularly over the migration issue.

“The refugee issue forced the EU to re-engage with Türkiye seriously. At that time, Türkiye was promised visa liberalisation, an update to the Customs Union, and financial support for Syrian refugees,” he points out.

“In return, Türkiye had to meet 72 specific criteria, ranging from biometric passports to anti-corruption measures. Today, 67 of those are already in place. Yet the EU continues to delay full liberalisation, pointing to the remaining five,” he laments.

The inconsistency, Tanrikulu argues, borders on double standards.

“Look at Georgia. It’s not even negotiating EU membership, yet its citizens can travel visa-free. Turkish citizens, on the other hand, face rejection rates of 40 to 60 per cent in countries like Estonia and some Scandinavian states. Even Russian and Chinese applicants—despite geopolitical tensions—often have better odds than Turks.”

What about first-time applicants?

Journalist and entrepreneur Fatma Menal Akin, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Rome Business School, also remains cautious.