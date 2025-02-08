BIZTECH
1 min read
Trump says Japanese Nippon Steel to invest in US Steel, not buy it
Former US President Joe Biden blocked a more than $14 billion deal between the two companies in January, citing security concerns.
00:00
Trump says Japanese Nippon Steel to invest in US Steel, not buy it
Trump also opposed the sale of US Steel to the Japanese company. / Reuters
February 8, 2025

US President Trump said Japanese Nippon Steel Corp. will invest in US Steel Corp., not to buy it, Japanese media has reported.

During a news conference on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House, the US president said he likes the idea of investing in US Steel, Kyodo News Agency reported on Saturday.

"I like the idea. US Steel is a very important company to us," Trump said, adding he would "mediate" a deal between the US and Japanese companies.

"I didn't want it purchased, but investment I love," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Former US President Joe Biden blocked a more than $14 billion deal between the two companies in January, citing security concerns.

Nippon Steel later said it would challenge the US move in court.

Trump also opposed the sale of US Steel to the Japanese company.

SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files