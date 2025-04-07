Heads of six UN agencies warned of the catastrophic toll of Israel's ongoing blockade and attacks in Gaza, saying that the world is "witnessing acts of war that show an utter disregard for human life."

"For over a month, no commercial or humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza," said on Monday’s joint statement by the heads of Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO).

"More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up," it said.

The agencies said more than 1,000 children were killed or injured in just the first week after the latest ceasefire broke down — "the highest one-week death toll among children in Gaza in the past year."

Related TRT Global - Aid workers in mass graves: Israeli brutality in Gaza spares none

The statement also highlighted the collapse of aid efforts, and said: "Just a few days ago, the 25 bakeries supported by the World Food Programme during the ceasefire had to close due to flour and cooking gas shortages."