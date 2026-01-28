US immigration agents may have breached "protocol" in Minneapolis before the fatal shooting of a nurse during protests, President Donald Trump's senior aide Stephen Miller has said days after falsely branding the victim an assassin.

Deputy Chief of Staff Miller, a powerful figure who leads Trump's hardline immigration policy, said in a statement on Tuesday that the White House was now looking into the possible breach.

He said the White House had provided "clear guidance" that extra personnel were sent to Minnesota to protect deportation agents and "create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors."

"We are evaluating why the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) team may not have been following that protocol," Miller said.

The White House later said that Miller was referring to "general guidance" to immigration agents operating in the state, rather than the specific incident in which Pretti was killed.

It added that officials would be "examining why additional force protection assets may not have been present to support the operation" to remove undocumented migrants from Minnesota.

