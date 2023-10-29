TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
In photos: Türkiye celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Republic
As celebrations are taking place across Türkiye to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the people enjoy special parades of Türkiye's air force and navy, including domestically produced warships and aircraft.
In photos: Türkiye celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Republic
Turkish Stars, aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Forces, perform a demonstration flight to mark the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. / Photo: Mehmet Dikbayir / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023, marks Türkiye's 100th anniversary of its Republic Day, when the founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, officially declared the country a republic.

Celebrations are taking place in different cities across Türkiye, providing people with proud moments and displaying the country's technological and defence achievements through various parades.

In 100 years of Türkiye's remarkable achievements, a legacy of progress in science, technology, and unity, from a glorious past to a brighter future is celebrated.

SOLOTURK, aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, performed a demonstration flight over Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.

TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's largest and domestically produced warship, crossed Istanbul Strait to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in Istanbul, Türkiye.

100 warships accompanied TCG Anadolu to mark the excitement and pride of reaching the 100th anniversary of the Republic in Istanbul.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watched the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye's largest and domestically produced warship, passing through Istanbul Strait with 100 warships to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The parade in the Istanbul Strait alongside 100 warships, included airplanes and helicopters. SOLOTURK also performed an airshow after the parade of Turkish Stars.

Turkish stars performed a special parade in addition to the parade of SOLOTURK and warships led by TCG Anadolu.

TOGGs, Türkiye's first domestic electric cars, marked the 100th anniversary of Turkish Republic as T10X users participated in the celebrations by crossing the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge as part of the "100th Anniversary TOGG Convoy" event in Istanbul.

In Sivrihisar Aviation Center in Eskisehir, participants formed the number '100' by lining up around the aerobatic plane with Turkish flags in their hands.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move