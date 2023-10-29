As celebrations are marking the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is experiencing "a unique pride and excitement today".

President Erdogan delivered his Centenary address on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul on Sunday following the special parade by Turkish Stars, SOLOTURK and TCG Anadolu-led 100 warships' crossing of Istanbul Strait.

"Our Republic, which we proclaimed on October 29, 1923, today completes its first century and setting sail towards its second century, which we call the Century of Türkiye," the president said.

Türkiye commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic by its founding father and the first president Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on October 29, 1923.

"Our Republic, which is a new chapter in our thousands of years of state tradition, is not the first but the last state we have established on these lands," he added.

The president added that Türkiye is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the pride of having a strong, rich, and deep-rooted history as a nation.

"The Republic of Türkiye is a precious treasure that has been passed down from hand to hand, heart to heart, and from generation to generation for thousands of years."