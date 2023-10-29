WORLD
Suspected attack on Oxford Central Mosque in UK draws condemnation
Two gasoline cans reportedly with "Israel Defense Forces (IDF)" written on them were thrown at the mosque.
Suspected attack on Oxford Central Mosque in UK draws condemnation
The Council of Mosques İssued a warning, especially to women to be cautious when going to and from the morning, evening and night prayers. Photo: Twitter/ @dinieland_great / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
October 29, 2023

The Oxford Central Mosque in the United Kingdom came under suspected attack after two gasoline cans reportedly with "Israel Defense Forces (IDF)" written on them were thrown at it, the Council of Mosques said in a statement.

According to a statement on Sunday, an individual on a bicycle approached the exterior door of the mosque and threw two red gasoline cans with the letters "IDF" written on them toward the mosque.

"We believe this attack was due to us showing our unwavering support for the innocent people of Palestine by displaying Palestinian flags around our mosque," it said.

"This attempt to scare us will not work. We will continue to exercise our democratic right and show solidarity with the innocent Palestinians being massacred indiscriminately and illegally," it added.

The Council of Mosques also issued a warning, especially to women to be cautious when going to and from the morning, evening and night prayers.

'Shocked and saddened'

The council called on politicians in the country to condemn Israel's war on Palestine and the obstruction of water, food and aid to Gaza.

They also urged all mosques to make security-related arrangements and to warn their congregations.

In a joint statement, Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds and leader of Oxford City Council Susan Brown said they were "shocked and saddened" by the incident.

"We stand with the Muslim community in Oxford in condemning this cowardly attack and urge people to be vigilant," they said.

SOURCE:AA
SOURCE:AA
