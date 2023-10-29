The Oxford Central Mosque in the United Kingdom came under suspected attack after two gasoline cans reportedly with "Israel Defense Forces (IDF)" written on them were thrown at it, the Council of Mosques said in a statement.

According to a statement on Sunday, an individual on a bicycle approached the exterior door of the mosque and threw two red gasoline cans with the letters "IDF" written on them toward the mosque.

"We believe this attack was due to us showing our unwavering support for the innocent people of Palestine by displaying Palestinian flags around our mosque," it said.

"This attempt to scare us will not work. We will continue to exercise our democratic right and show solidarity with the innocent Palestinians being massacred indiscriminately and illegally," it added.

The Council of Mosques also issued a warning, especially to women to be cautious when going to and from the morning, evening and night prayers.